LAKE WALES – City officials would like to attract a new tenant to Lake Wales’ historic 1919 Building — especially since the current ones are not exactly welcome guests.
The former school on Third Street has a termite problem, although it’s not so severe that it needs immediate attention, according to City Manager Ken Fields. He indicated the city has gotten treatment estimates in excess of $20,000 to treat the problem.
“Literally to tent it and treat it is going to cost that kind of money. We monitor that building on a regular basis,” Fields said. “The building is structurally okay. It’s not in danger of falling down or anything like that. … It’s not something we’re going to rush into. At the appropriate time we’ll move it forward.”
He also noted the long vacant building most recently has been considered as a location for Bok Academy North, part of the Lake Wales Charter Schools System. Fields said the city might double back on taking a look at the two-story structure.
“We might want to revisit the issue of the charter schools perhaps taking over that property ,” he added. “That’s a possibility a still. We want to do an RFP (request for proposals) on that building of some kind to see who’s interested in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.