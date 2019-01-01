LAKE WALES – Parents and residents will have several ways to get questions answered when the City of Lake Wales hosts its middle school forum Jan. 10.
The Lake Wales Charter Schools system has proposed taking over operations at McLaughlin Middle School, which has received a failing grade each of the last three years from the state's Department of Education.
The community meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Vanguard School on U.S. 27.
Charter schools board of trustees chairman Jimmy Nelson said questions can be submitted ahead of time online, or submitted in written form that night, before the meeting starts.
In addition, a “frequently asked questions” handout is being prepared to answer issues that have already been raised, he noted.
City Mayor Eugene Fultz will act as the evening's moderator.
While Nelson says the exact format is still being finalized, the forum will include a presentation and discussion about proposals made by the charter system, which already operates two middle schools.
Bok Academy South has been an A school in all eight years it's been opened, and Bok North opened with 200 sixth grade students in August. All members of the Polk County School Board, top administrators, and representatives from Spook Hill Elementary and Roosevelt Academy have also been invited, Nelson noted.
