For the Lakeland Magic, two seasons of existence have brought with the organization two playoff appearances.
The Magic, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Lakeland will play the Westchester Knicks, affiliate of the New York Knicks, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the NBA G League Playoffs. Westchester defeated the Windy City Bulls in the opening round of the playoffs Wednesday, 95-82.
This is Lakeland’s first bye in the postseason and it was earned by way of a 32-18 record in the regular season.
Lakeland Magic playoff tickets and group tickets are now available. For ticket information, visit lakelandmagic.com or call (863) 825-3258. The playoff game will be broadcast live on Twitch and TuneIn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.