Lakeland Magic

The Lakeland Magic will host the Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m. March 29.

 Photo by Fernando Medina/ Lakeland Magic

For the Lakeland Magic, two seasons of existence have brought with the organization two playoff appearances.

The Magic, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Lakeland will play the Westchester Knicks, affiliate of the New York Knicks, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the NBA G League Playoffs. Westchester defeated the Windy City Bulls in the opening round of the playoffs Wednesday, 95-82.

This is Lakeland’s first bye in the postseason and it was earned by way of a 32-18 record in the regular season.

Lakeland Magic playoff tickets and group tickets are now available. For ticket information, visit lakelandmagic.com or call (863) 825-3258. The playoff game will be broadcast live on Twitch and TuneIn.

