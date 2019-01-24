WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven Lakes Advisory Committee met Jan. 10 to discuss how city staff are keeping the water bodies in the area as assets to the community.
Lake Conine, just off Lucerne Park Road outside of the Florence Villa neighborhood, has long had water quality issues. In the 1980s, a city water treatment plant discharged directly into the lake. While that is no longer the case, storm water from the Florence Villa neighborhood still discharges into the lake.
In the 2000s, city and Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) staff purchased 34 acres on the southern shoreline of the lake, with plans to build wetlands that could clean storm water before it reaches the lake. At the time, funding was an issue. City staff have since secured funding from the state, SWFWMD, Polk County and city general funds to implement this wetlands plan. Bidding for the project should start over the next few months and the project could be completed by 2020.
Annually, city staff put together a report called the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. Winter Haven Public Works Director M.J. Carnevale said this year the city will be reporting that recently-built rain gardens around the city are dramatically reducing the amount of trash that reaches area lakes, while increasing the amount of storm water that recharges the Upper Floridan Aquifer.
Initial results from the city’s Floating Wetland Project were a success. Bad odor from a large storm water lake near Polk State College prompted city staff to come up with a solution. Nitrogen levels were causing vegetative growth that caused snails to become a problem, leading to bad odors. City staff put floating vegetation in the pond, reducing nitrogen levels dramatically. As the vegetation grew, some was harvested and given out to area residents with water front homes.
City staff say they may be giving away more aquatic vegetation soon.
A company called GroundLevel, out of Mulberry, will be removing invasive aquatic vegetation around Lake Hartridge Nature Park this week. Next up, they will be removing downed trees and cattails from Lake Maude Nature Park, and soon after the shores of Lake Howard will get some cleanup.
City staff said 2018 was a good year for rain and that area lakes and the aquifer are both higher than normal. Last August 10 million gallons of water flowed from the Chain of Lakes down Peace River. City staff will be negotiating with SWFWMD staff starting this year to harvest some of that storm water to recharge the aquifer.
City staff finished creating a detailed map of Winter Haven last year. Not released publicly yet, the map was demonstrated Jan. 10. Staff can now ask a computer what will happen if the city gets a given amount of rain in any 24-hour period and where that water will go.
That data has been combined with land use maps to show where problem areas are in terms of water pollution. Carnevale said Winter Haven is somewhat unique in that this is one of the first municipalities to develop such a map, and that it could be used to help the city get more grant money to clean up problem areas in the future.
Finally, the Lakes Advisory Committee needs more volunteers, as does the area Lakes Watch program. Call the city for more details on how you can help.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@scmginc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.