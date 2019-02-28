The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a Lake Wales couple on charges of possession of child pornography and possession of methamphetamine
Detectives for PCSO arrested Jesse Butler, 29, and Katie Butler, 30, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, after discovering they possessed child pornograpy. That investigation began thanks to a tip PCSO detectives received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC tip was that a video containing child pornography was uploaded and sent by Jesse Buter via Facebook Messenger, and sent to Katie Butler Dec. 23.
As detectives executed a search warrant of the couple’s home at 511 High Street, Lake Wales, on Thursday, they found 40 images and videos depicting child pornography on Katie Butler’s cell phone. According to the PCSO statement, “the images and videos consisted of male and female children between the approximate ages of 2 and 12 years.”
"At this time, the identities of the children in the images is unknown,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Our detectives will continue their work to determine if there are any more images, and if any of the victims are local.”
During the search of the home, detectives also found drug paraphernalia and baggies containing methamphetamine residue throughout the residence.
Katie Butler has been charged with 40 counts of Possess/Control/View Child Pornography, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Jess Butler has been charged with Possess/Control/View Child Pornography, Transmission of Child Pornography via Electronic Device, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.
According to authorities, the couple did have access to small children, but there is currently is no indication that any of those children were involved with the child pornography.
The Butlers were transported to the Polk County Jail and the PCSO investigation is ongoing.
