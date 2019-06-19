WINTER HAVEN – Chambers of commerce representing Northeast Polk, Winter Haven and Lake Wales partnered to host a legislative review breakfast at Cypresswood Golf & Country Club June 13.
State Senator Kelli Stargel and State Representatives Colleen Burton and Sam Killebrew spoke to local business leaders and others about their experiences during Florida’s recently concluded legislative session.
As chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, Stargel told the gathered crowd that she was proud of her efforts to fund education.
“This was actually a very good session,” Stargel said. “We were able to accomplish a lot of things, and one of the things I am most proud of is what we were able to do in education.”
Stargel also said she took pride in legislation funding road and water infrastructure projects, college and university funding and a pay raise for correctional officers.
Burton said she was most proud of getting her first opportunity to chair a Florida House subcommittee. Burton was selected to lead the House Health Quality Subcommittee, of which freshman Rep. Melony Bell is also a member.
Burton said learning to work with bill sponsors and helping new representatives to learn the process was interesting.
Killebrew said he was able to enjoy this legislative session more than his first in 2018, as that legislative session was dominated by a debate over what to do in the wake of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Killebrew said Gov. Ron DeSantis is “spreading the wealth around” and “as a whole, this was a really good session.”
On the subject of infrastructure, Stargel said the state needed more north/south highways to match the geography of the state.
Burton reminded a packed clubhouse full of people who support more growth that most infrastructure projects have been in the works for decades. She also said legislators funded an update to the state’s hurricane evacuation study, which could lead to additional road infrastructure.
“We can’t stop them from coming,” Killebrew said.
The local representatives were each asked to talk about a sponsored bill that never made it into law. Stargell cited a bill to mandate parental consent to abortion — a bill that Bell also recently cited as a bill that will be brought up again next year.
Killebrew mentioned a bill he sponsored that would enable veterinarians to report suspected animal abuse. Currently, veterinarians cannot help law enforcement without a warrant, he said.
He also cited a bill to allow the spouses of combat veterans over the age of 65 to continue receiving tax breaks. Both bills were unsuccessful and Killebrew said he would try again with these bills next year.
Killebrew also got the most laughs of the morning while talking about a stuffed baboon named Ophelia in his office.
The local lawmaker said it was too easy to register his stuffed animal as an emotional support animal and that next year he will work on making it a bit harder to register animals for such.
