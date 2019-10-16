WINTER HAVEN – On Aug. 27, nearly one year after his death at age 90, architect and longtime Winter Haven resident Gene Leedy was honored by having some of his work listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1988, Leedy was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Florida Association of Architects and Winter Haven boasts of more Gene Leedy buildings than any other location. Some of his first local work included designing 10 homes grouped together along Drexel Avenue, on the crest of a hill overlooking the east side of Lake Elbert.
“These ten homes are among the finest examples of mid-century modern architecture in Florida,” Winter Haven resident Judith Francis wrote in her August 2018 nomination to the Florida National Register Review Board.
Known by some as “Leedy Land,” the homes were built in 1956, then surrounded by citrus groves. Leedy partnered with a local wood supply company owner, Richard “Dick” Craney of Bartow, on a plan to create modest-sized homes that addressed the changing needs of families looking for affordability during post-World War II in Winter Haven.
Glass walls and open floor plans made use of prevailing winds, drew in the beauty of Central Florida and relied less on air conditioning to keep residents cool.
Mary Frances Whittinghill, who recently celebrated her 101 birthday, has lived at 1541 Drexel Avenue NE since 1957.
“I call it my happy house and I thank Gene every day for it,” Whittinghill said.
As a testament to Leedy's creative genius, only two of the 10 “Leedy Land” homes have been modified over the years. Francis tested her humor by writing that one of these two owners “fled town in bankruptcy” afterward, according to the nomination paperwork.
These homes have also inspired a new generation of architects, including three with Winter Haven roots of national significance — Max Strang, Lawrence Scarpa and Kenneth Treister. All three wrote letters in support of the nomination.
Strang and Leedy worked collaboratively on a new set of home plans inspired by “Leedy Land” designs before Leedy passed away last November. These plans will soon be offered for sale. Strang has since purchased the Drexel Avenue home Gene Leedy raised his family in.
“With some like-minded investors, I've purchased Gene Leedy’s home with plans to fully restore it and honor Gene’s legacy,” Strang said.
Around two years ago the National American Institute of Architects brought thousands of architects from around the country to visit these homes.
“They have been, and will continue to draw visitors from around the world for decades to come,” Scarpa wrote in his letter of support.
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler also wrote a letter of support.
“Our own City Hall, built in the early 1960s, is a Gene Leedy building I first visited as a child when my father, Richard Dantzler, was a City Commissioner,” Dantzler wrote. “Due to the unique and innovative features, thousands of visitors and buyers from around the globe, including architects from the National American Institute of Architects, have flocked to Winter Haven to see them. These houses are a legacy I believe whole-heartedly will garner admiration and attention for many years to come.”
In March 2006, Main Street Winter Haven was awarded an $18,000 Historic Preservation Community Education Grant to assist with the Leedy Lifetime Works Tour, available at http://www.geneleedy.com/ .
City staff recently said it's unknown when a National Register of Historic Places plaque will be installed on Drexel Avenue.
