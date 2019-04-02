WINTER HAVEN – Legoland Florida Resort opened Lego Movie World to the general public March 27, debuting three new rides inspired by “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Movie 2,” which is still showing in some theaters.
“We couldn’t be more excited to officially open The Lego Movie World,” Legoland Florida Resort General Manager Rex Jackson said.
Legoland officials say it is the largest expansion of the park to date.
At the debut, the three ride additions were the stars.
The Lego Movie Masters of Flight ride takes guests on a suspended ride aboard Emmett’s Triple Decker Couch, surrounded by a full-dome virtual screen, making riders feel like they are in flight through a Lego world.
Unikitty’s Disco Drop ride takes guests to the top of Cloud Cuckoo Land then drops, spins and bounces them around.
Battle of Bricksburg is the only water ride at Legoland Florida Resort. Riders can use water guns to stop DUPLO aliens from invading and stealing Lego bricks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.