WINTER HAVEN – Legoland Florida Resort opened Lego Movie World to the general public March 27, debuting three new rides inspired by “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Movie 2,” which is still showing in some theaters.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially open The Lego Movie World,” Legoland Florida Resort General Manager Rex Jackson said.

Legoland officials say it is the largest expansion of the park to date.

At the debut, the three ride additions were the stars.

The Lego Movie Masters of Flight ride takes guests on a suspended ride aboard Emmett’s Triple Decker Couch, surrounded by a full-dome virtual screen, making riders feel like they are in flight through a Lego world.

Unikitty’s Disco Drop ride takes guests to the top of Cloud Cuckoo Land then drops, spins and bounces them around.

Battle of Bricksburg is the only water ride at Legoland Florida Resort. Riders can use water guns to stop DUPLO aliens from invading and stealing Lego bricks.

