WINTER HAVEN – Legoland Florida Resort staff earned the 2019 Outstanding Business Award at the Keep Florida Beautiful Conference June 5 in Bonita Springs.
“Some of the items that were highlighted revolved around our landfill diversion efforts, our successes with energy and water conservation initiatives and several other key projects that have really had a positive impact regarding our carbon footprint as a business in Polk County,” Legoland Senior Sustainability Manager Miguel Vele said.
According to a Keep Florida Beautiful press release, Legoland staff, “set and surpass the bar on what it means to be true stewards in our local community, but more importantly, setting the tone and leading the way for several other major businesses to follow suit in the communities in which they operate. The state affiliate was beyond proud to recognize Legoland Florida Resort as this year’s 2019 Outstanding Business recipient during their award ceremony.”
Keep Florida Beautiful is under the Keep America Beautiful umbrella. It consists of over 40 affiliates from the Panhandle to the Keys with more than 200,000 volunteers across the state, according to a press release.
The volunteers work to remove litter from our roads and waterways as well as provide beautification programs and encourage recycling. The non-profit is funded with help from volunteers and the Florida Department of Transportation.
Legoland staff were nominated by Keep Polk County Beautiful Executive Director Katie Yoxall.
To inquire about local volunteer opportunities, call Yoxall at (863) 875-8911 or email her at kpcbeautiful@yahoo.com.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.