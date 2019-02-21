WINTER HAVEN — January was a busy month for Legoland Florida Resort, and the big news announcements coming out of the southeast Winter Haven area are likely to have ripple effects for the local economy.
On Jan. 19, Legoland announced a new on-site resort in its Pirate Island Hotel. Scheduled to open in spring of 2020, the pirate-themed lodging is the third on-site accommodation at the property. The hotel will have 150 rooms, a large pool and pool deck and hundreds o Lego models and character experiences.
“We’re really excited to open our third on-site hotel accommodation and deliver completely new family-friendly experiences,” said Legoland Florida Resort General Manager Rex Jackson. “Pirates have a long history tied to the state of Florida and we look forward to providing our future guests with an entertaining, memorable and fun hotel.”
Less than a week later, on Jan. 25, Legoland announced an expansion to its existing attractions with the addition of “The Lego Movie” World. Set to open March 27, the addition features three new rides and numerous attractions featuring characters from the popular movie franchise.
All of this bodes as good news for local business leaders, including Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Katie Worthington.
“First and foremost, the fact that Merlin Entertainments — being a global company — has decided to continue to invest in Legoland Florida really speaks to the success of that park,” Worthington said. Over the course of the last seven years that the park has been open, they continually are reinventing the park.”
The direct impacts of the growth of Legoland to local businesses can vary from direct to abstract, with proximity to the property obviously playing a big role. Still, with the particular announcements of the pirate-themed hotel, it stands to reason that more people visiting the area will be a boost of some sort.
“The fact that they continue to invest in creating that overnight stay is what causes that ripple effect within the surrounding community,” Worthington said. “When this is done, they’ll be up to about 480 hotel rooms — which means there are 480 families looking for places to eat and things to do after the park closes, if they choose not to dine on property.”
Bringing those families to the area, particularly families with disposable income, facilitates chances to get the larger message of what Winter Haven is — and where the city is headed — out to those who may be less familiar with it.
“I think you’ll continue to see opportunities for businesses outside of the park, as well as an opportunity to tell those visitors about the rest of what Winter Haven has to offer,” Worthington said.
