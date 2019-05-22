Not me. Us.
This simple phrase is Bernie’s promise to give every single person in this country access to healthcare. It is Bernie’s promise that he will fight to give everyone a living wage and have decent jobs. It is Bernie’s promise that he will fight against corporate greed and make sure everyone is paying their fair share in taxes. It is Bernie’s promise to make sure we have a planet that’s safe and habitable for our future generations to live on for hundreds of generation. It is Bernie’s promise to fight for the equality of all people indiscriminately.
How do we know Bernie will do as he says? The answer to that is simple as well; he’s been fighting for the same thing and saying the same thing for decades. He’s had an unparalleled consistency throughout his entire career of fighting for the American people as a whole and has been working tirelessly since his first day in Congress for that goal, which isn’t something any other 2020 candidate or the current President can truthfully say.
I used to try and be as apolitical a possible in my day-to-day life, but Bernie is someone worth believing in. Right or Left, Conservative or Liberal – he’s a candidate who is fighting for us all. I urge everyone reading this to look into Bernie Sanders and strongly consider supporting his campaign for president.
Tyler Douglas, Winter Haven
