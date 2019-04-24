God placed us here on earth to love Him and others. When we follow God’s instructions life on earth can be a nice place to live.
When we look for love and fulfillment in drugs, e.g. alcohol, we ultimately destroy ourselves and oftentimes others. Then life on earth is not pleasant.
Love seeks what is best for others. Love would never endorse a drug that destroys lives, marriages, families and harmony in society.
Beverage alcohol is an intoxicant. Intoxicate means “to poison” or “to excite or stupefy to the point where physical and mental control is markedly diminished.” It is toxic! Every ounce has to be detoxified by the liver.
There are no health benefits to alcohol. Grape juice has the benefits, not alcohol. “Wine” in the Bible can refer to fermented or non-fermented grape juice. When it is beneficial, it is grape juice.
The first part of the brain which this drug impairs deals with the ability to make rational decisions. Not surprisingly, we see around 88,000 to 100,000 alcohol-related deaths each year in the United States and over three million world-wide.
Alcohol cost the American economy $249 billion in 2010 (CDC). If the breweries had to pay for all of this destruction, they could not continue to operate. Alcohol is the number one addictive product. More than 17 million Americans are addicted to alcohol.
Lake Wales does not need a brewery, and more tragedy and heartache. We need to love God and others.
