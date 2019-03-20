House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler epitomizes the irrational HATRED he, his leftist allies in Congress and the drive-by media have towards President Trump.
Without any evidence produced by the Mueller investigation, Nadler stated “we are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, corruption and obstruction of justice.” He will subpoena 60 former/current Trump officials and others, including those with whom Trump had business dealings long before becoming President.
Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is just as bad as Nadler planning more hearings on non-existent “Russian Collusion.” The two-year Mueller investigation, costing taxpayers $50 million-plus, has produced no evidence. The whole investigation was based on false FISA warrants issued with bogus “dossier” information paid for by Hillary Clinton.
Trump supporters know this vitriol stems from his legitimate election which Nadler, Shiff and their ilk can’t accept.
Nadler and Schiff, like Mueller, are conducting “Witch Hunts” to create crimes that don’t exist.
Nadler’s assertion that “our job is to protect the rule of law” demonstrates the height of hypocrisy and double standards after all the criminal activity conducted by Obama and his administration, including “fast & furious”; Benghazi; IRS scandal; failure to follow Obamacare laws; Iran deal; whitewashed Clinton investigation, etc.
No POTUS before Trump has ever been falsely criticized 24x7 for his first two years, much less maintained a 50 percent approval rating and delivered on every campaign promise. The left just don’t get it. They are lying themselves into another loss in 2020.
Royal A. Brown III, Winter Haven
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.