This is the time to celebrate students academic and educational success. Let’s cheer on the students that earned their way to obtaining straight A’s, the honor roll, and dean’s list.

However, we cannot forget about the Turn Around Students. These are the students that had behavior issues in elementary school, middle school, high school or an institution of higher education, but managed to turn their behavior and academic challenges into stronger positive mindsets. The results are commendable.

A Turn Around Student is defined as a male or female student growing-up in a dysfunctional home, a single-parent home, homeless, displaced, or who has had major discipline infractions in a K-12 school or an institution of higher education.

These students overcame behavior issues and turned their behavior and academics around to achieve educational excellence.

Today we salute the Turn Around Students in the great state of Florida and the United States of America.

We are all proud of you, individually and collectively, for your hard work and determination.

We are ever so grateful for the opportunity to educate you and contribute to your positive development.

Stay focused on your dreams and move forward to your goals. Congratulations to the Class of 2019!

Dr. Shandale Terrell, Lakeland