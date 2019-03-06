TAMPA – Four professional boxers who train out of gyms in the Winter Haven area competed in the Saturday Night Brawl at the Yuengling Center in Tampa March 2.
“Iron” Alvarez Montes is now 6-0 as a professional boxer, winning a technical knockout Saturday night after cutting the eye of his opponent, Sergio Aguilar.
“Iron” Alvarez has won all of his fights by knockout so far.
Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Tracy Smith won his professional boxing debut against Jacob Herro, an athlete around 10 years his junior.
Smith knocked Herro out with a vicious uppercut, after which it took Herro around five minutes in the ring to recover. Smith lost his first amateur fight in 2004 and has not lost an organized fight since. The U.S. Air Force veteran works the homicide unit for PCSO when he is not training or spending time with family.
Elijah Morales defeated Anthony Overby in a four round decision. All three of these athletes train with Winter Haven Boxing.
Training out of Aguilar Boxing Club in Wahneta, Jose “The Dream” Medina defeated Joseph White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.