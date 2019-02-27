POLK COUNTY – Winter Haven, Haines City and Polk County firefighters have been in the news recently.
On Jan. 14, after four months of negotiation, Winter Haven firefighters — with help from International Association of Firefighters Local 4967 — reached an agreement with the city for a two percent annual raise. The raise matches that which other city employees received this year. A representation of city firefighters voted to approve the agreement Feb. 15.
Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said that in the coming days Winter Haven firefighters will be receiving a lump sum check covering back pay, dating from Oct. 1, 2018.
On Feb. 20, Winter Haven resident Dustin Donahoe crashed his Ford Focus into a home at 1024 Lake Ave. in Haines City, entrapping him. Haines City firefighters extracted Donahoe and transported him to the hospital. As of press time, it is unknown if Donahoe was driving impaired.
Also on Feb. 20, Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters, with help from IAAF Local 3531, were unable to reach a deal in salary negotiations with the county. According to WFLA, the county offered a 3.5 percent raise, but took away contractual rights for firefighters to file grievances against the county.
The firefighters did not accept the offer.
WFLA also recently quoted IAFF Local 3531 President Derek Walsh as saying that many PCFR firefights start working in Polk, but leave after realizing many other counties have better benefits and guaranteed paid raises over time. Walsh said PCFR has lost 437 personnel over the past five years and that a mediator is being hired to try to lock down a better deal with the county.
Polk officials acknowledge that the department needs to fill several openings.
“I think there is a combined staffing of firefighters and paramedics of around 500 (or so),” said Polk County Commission Chair George Lindsey. “Yes, we are about 80-100 positions short.”
Asked why some of the $100 million tax raise to benefit PCFR last September could not be used to increase pay or shore up the recruiting problem, Lindsey said the $100 million is for capital expenses such as new stations and equipment — primarily to benefit PCFR emergency medical services — and that only a fraction of the tax increase is currently budgeted for salary.
“At this year’s retreat, the board agreed to raising the fire fee next year to fund (salary increases) on the fire-fighting side of the equation,” Lindsey said.
Finally, PCFR Capt. James Williams was placed on administrative leave re- cently in reference to allegations that he took a “Snapchat” video while responding to a fire that killed 76-year-old Lorretta Pickard Nov. 23 in Lakeland.
The county has signed a contract with Emergency Services Consulting International to investigate the matter. An internal investigation is also underway.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@scmginc.com.
