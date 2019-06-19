WINTER HAVEN – Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens donated a total of $3,084 raised in its 2019 Tootsie Roll Drive to three Polk County charities. The funds were raised in three separate drives, conducted at two Publix supermarkets and at St. Matthew Church.
Grand Knight Sal Porta presented checks of $1,028 each to John Burton of the Achievement Academy, Mike Long of Special Olympics of Polk County and Katie Tinsley of the Alliance for Independence at a council meeting on June 10 in the parish center at St. Matthew Church in Winter Haven.
Porta thanked all those who contributed to the success of this year’s drives, citing the managers of the two Publix stores and their customers, as well as parishioners at St. Matthew Church. He also recognized Tootsie Roll Drive Chair Bob Bigg and members of the Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes auxiliary who solicited funds.
Polk County Special Olympics provides sports training and competition in 11 different sports for 350 Polk County children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
More than 125 Polk County residents volunteer their time to this cause. For more information visit specialolympicsflorida.org/polk/.
The Achievement Academy is a non-profit United Way agency serving special needs children from birth through age 5. The organization’s charter school, sanctioned by Polk County Public Schools, provides special needs children with instruction by certified teachers with expertise in speech, occupational and physical therapies at campuses in Lakeland, Winter Haven and Bartow.
Based in Lakeland, AFI is an Adult Day Training Center that provides independent-living skills and vocational training for Polk County adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The non-profit strives to give clients the knowledge and practical experience they need to become as independent as possible. AFI’s full scope of services can be found on its website at afi-fl.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.