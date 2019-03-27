POLK COUNTY — Local troops are excited about the changes recently made to Boy Scouts of America.
In February, the Boy Scouts program became Scouts BSA to reflect the decision to include girls and young women ages 11-17, or fifth grade through high school.
A girl unit has been set up in Haines City, Winter Haven and Davenport. Scouts Troop 528 in Davenport has 30 members: 25 boys and 5 girls have already started to participate in all the program has to offer.
The other two units do not have any girls yet, but leaders encourage them to join.
Lanette Edwards, Committee Chair Troop 528 and Vice Chair of Programs Lake Region District Greater Tampa Bay Area Council (GTBAC), and Jean Nardi, Scoutmaster Troop 528 and Activities Chair Lake Region District GTBAC, said that there are advantages to both programs — the newly rebranded Scouts BSA and Girls Scouts.
In fact, Nardi’s daughter is a Girl Scout and was also the first girl to crossover from the Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA. Genevieve Nardi, 12, said she plans to remain in both programs.
“I love to do crafts and stuff like that in Girl Scouts,” explained Genevieve Nardi. “Now, in Scouts BSA, I get to go outside and go on adventures.”
To move up in rank, the Scouts BSA participants must earn merit badges, and, for the most part, focus on outdoor and survival skills. Girl Scouts choose from a long list of badges, and members are grouped by age, not rank, and it’s possible to move through the program without earning a lot of outdoor badges.
Even though girls are now allowed in the Scouts BSA, boys and girls are not allowed to mix during activities.
“At the beginning and end of the meetings, all of the scouts are there but after the opening, they split and go into boy and girl groups,” Jean Nardi said.
The requirements in Scouts BSA are identical for the boys and girls and haven’t changed since girls were welcomed into the program. The books are even the same for boys and girls except the photos in the books are of their own gender.
The Cub Scouts program for younger children was the first to open to girls. More than 66,000 girls nationwide have already joined the Cub Scouts since it began accepting younger girls earlier this year, according to the Boy Scouts of America website.
“There were girls who came to us before February 1 who wanted to join the new Scouts BSA,” Edwards said.
Other Boy Scouts programs for older youth — such as an outdoor adventure program called Venturing — were already open to girls. But those programs didn’t offer girls the chance to attain the highest rank of Eagle Scout.
“There’s so many fun activities planned. We are going camping at least once a month,” Edwards said. “There’s archery, rifle and shotgun shooting plus lots more.”
For more information about Scouts BSA, call Edwards at (407) 929-6603 or email her at lanette_ufcw1625@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.