WINTER HAVEN — Earning a pilot’s license in high school, making a Division 1 college football team and having a career teaching and testing future seaplane pilots might be far-fetched dreams to some.
Ben Shipps, however, is used to defying the odds.
Originally from Venice, Shipps was born with a limb deformity in both arms. He was raised to never let his differences stop him, though. His mindset is to be persistent enough to pursue each passion that was laid on his heart — and those passions are nothing close to ordinary.
Currently the designated pilot examiner at Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, Shipps was an athlete at a young age. He began playing soccer at age 5 and grew up in a family that thrived in the outdoors.
He went all-in for football when he hit high school, where he became the kicker for Venice High School. After graduation, Shipps attended Liberty University — a private, Christian university in Virginia.
There, he showed up to football tryouts where he expected some judgement on his outward appearance, but he quickly let his talent do the talking.
Shipps made the team for the Flames and, when the starting kicker went down with an injury during the 2008 season, he got the chance to prove himself. He did just that, too, knocking down 18-of-19 point-after-touchdown attempts and five-of-six field goal attempts as a redshirt freshman.
It was the beginning of a three-year career kicking for the Flames. Later, during senior year at Liberty, his focus shifted from the field to the sky.
Aviation is a hobby that runs in the family — Shipps’ father and his grandfather on his mother’s side both had their pilots licenses as teenagers. Shipps acquired his own license as a high school student.
It wasn’t until college, though, that this hobby would turn into much more for the native Floridian.
“One of my best friends was in a college aviation class with me. The teacher asked what we did that summer, and he had gone to Alaska,” Shipps said.
His excitement peaked as his friend continued sharing about this magical summer of flying. After hearing this, Shipps began researching and reached out to dozens of contacts in hopes that some would respond.
Mr. Jon Brown, of the globally-recognized Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base, made an offer for him to come to Polk County.
At the time, he was in disbelief. Brown had asked him to do a lot in that next year. Shipps got in 250 hours, changed his business major to a minor and spoke with his football coaches about his decision to pass on his final year of eligibility.
Finally, it was time to move down to Winter Haven. The charming, Old Florida-style seaplane base became his new home.
Since this was such a big step in his career, one might wonder what was the most nerve-wracking part. Was it when he moved into the upstairs apartment of total strangers? It was not. Perhaps it was his first check flight with local legend, Jon Brown? Nope.
“Probably the most intimidating part... (is when) I was in the office asking to date his daughter,” Shipps recalled with a smile on his face.
On his second day of working at the base, Shipp met his now wife, Alison — Jon Brown’s daughter. Recently graduated from the University of Florida, she was helping her father out with some paperwork and the two got to talking.
A couple of months later, Shipps found himself respectfully asking his boss for permission to date his daughter. The Shipps’ are now proud Auburndale residents with two young children.
Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base is truly a family business for the Shipps, and one Ben is passionate about.
“What makes our base so popular is efficiency,” said Shipps.
The base has a prime location, too.
Many seaplane bases are unable to keep the doors open for more than a handful of months each year due to the weather conditions. In Central Florida, though, the base is able to operate year-round. Also, since the base’s landing strips are bodies of water, it’s certainly helpful that within the six-mile radius that planes out of Jack Brown’s fly over for training, there are well over 100 lakes.
For more than half of a century, pilots from all over the world have been coming to the Winter Haven to take on a new skill. Situated next to the Winter Haven Regional Airport and Lake Jessie, the base welcomes nearly 400 trainees per year with even double or triple returning.
“We train so many people that we have a big responsibility of training the future of sea pilots,” said Shipps.
Beyond offering top-of-the-line training and an exhilarating experience, Shipps and the people at Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base are known for giving their best to every person who walks through the door. A genuine enthusiasm for teaching and continued appreciation of flying keeps the homey, family atmosphere alive.
As Shipps tells it: “As much as this is a business, it is also a place where you will come as a stranger, leave as a friend and know you are always welcome to return.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.