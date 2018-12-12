Luke Moberly, age 93, of Lake Wales, FL. passed away peacefully on December 4, 2018 surrounded by his family after a valiant struggle with cancer. Born in Ludlow, Kentucky on November 1st, 1925 to Harlan and Pauline Baker Moberly. Luke attended Ludlow High School before enlisting in the service. Luke was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps where he served in World War II in the Battle of Okinawa.
Upon returning to the states he returned to Kentucky and met the “Love of His Life”, his wife of 70 years, Mondalee Neihoff Moberly. They moved to Florida for him to attend the University of Miami. Luke was self-employed as an artist and contractor/builder for his entire career. He built nineteen floats in the original Junior Orange Bowl Parade as well as designing and building the Miracle Mile Christmas display and nativity scene in Coral Gables in the 1950’s. Through the years, Luke designed and built numerous commercial and residential properties in Florida and Kentucky. He also built the first movie studio in Florida, Moberly-Gordon Studios, where he wrote, produced, directed and acted in three feature films in the 1960’s. Most recently, he owned and operated Antiques on Main on Munn Park in Lakeland, FL., specializing in mannequins and store fixtures. Every home that Luke owned was always unique and the showplace of the neighborhood. He was also a self-taught musician and trumpet player. Luke’s artistic vision, talent and courage span seven decades and are far too numerous to mention here.
Luke’s greatest joy was spending time with family. Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Mondalee Moberly, and his children, Darlene (Bob) McMahon, Pam (Matt) Auen, Rick Moberly, Penny (Gerry) Deig, Laurie (Ray) Creel and Belinda (Craig) Winsett. His legacy includes 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to George C. Forsythe Hospice House of Auburndale.
