POLK COUNTY – Voters in Bartow, Lake Wales, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Davenport, Lake Alfred and Polk City will all have a chance to have their say in elections April 4.
Registered voters in those municipalities can request a mail-in ballot either by calling (863) 534-5888 or clicking the “Vote by Mail” button at www.PolkElections.com.
Voters in each town will have decisions to make on their elected leaders and, in a few cases, changes to the municipality’s charter.
In Bartow, Commissioner Billy Simpson is facing challengers Tanya Tucker and Gerald Cochran.
In Lake Wales, Mayor Eugene Fultz is facing challenger Bob Wood. Additionally, Commissioner Curtis Gibson is facing challenger James Tucker. Lake Wales voters will also decide whether to extend term limits for commissioners from two years to three.
In Davenport, Mayor Rob Robinson will face challenger Darlene Bradley. Commissioner Bob Lynch faces challengers John Lepley and Headley Oliver for seat three. There is also a charter amendment vote on the ballot.
In Fort Meade, there will be a special election to replace Vice Mayor Maurice Nelson Campbell, who was recently suspended from her office by Gov. Ron DeSantis for alleged felony stalking. Samuel Berrien and James Parker are trying to be elected for seat five on the city’s commission.
In Frostproof, Michael Hutto and Michael Woodley are competing to replace Rodney Cannon, who resigned recently to start a new job in Dundee.
In Lake Alfred, incumbent Albertus Maultsby, Brent Eden, C. Diane Pereira and Edwin Van Smith are running for seats one and two on the commission.
In Haines City, Vice Mayor Don Mason is up against Jayne Hall.
In Polk City, there is a vote on a charter amendment.
