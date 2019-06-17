For the sixth year, Craft Beer Crawl, presented by Bank of Central Florida, will take over the streets of Downtown Winter Haven.
The “crawl” is a fresh and exciting way to enjoy Downtown Winter Haven at your own pace. On June 20, from 5:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m., attendees will have an opportunity to sample a different craft beer and food pairing from 30 participating businesses -- all within walking distance of Central Park.
For just $25, attendees will get a commemorative mug and map to use throughout this self-guided event.
This year, Main Street Winter Haven is collaborating with Grove Roots Brewing Co., Florida Brewery and Cavalier Distributing to bring some of the newest and most delicious craft beers to the event attendees.
The goal of an event like this is to encourage people who might not normally come to the downtown district to explore and shop Winter Haven’s local small businesses.
More information on the event can be found at www.mainstreetwh.com.
