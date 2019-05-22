BARTOW – State Rep. Melony Bell (R – Bartow) recently finished her first state legislative session and she spoke about the experience May 14 at a Tiger Bay of Polk County luncheon.
After 14 years on the City of Fort Meade City Commission and another eight years as a county commissioner, Bell was elected to represent much of the southern half of the county in the Florida House in November.
She described her experience since then as “humbling.”
“It was literally like drinking from a fire hose,” Bell said. “There was so much information that was being fed to me.”
Starting March 1, Bell was in Tallahassee for 60 days — sometimes working from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. She said getting appropriations for the county and getting her bills passed was challenging, often being reminded that she was a freshman lawmaker.
“(The legislature) is leadership top-driven,” Bell said.
Transitioning from working out problems with a few other commissioners locally to discussing thousands of bills with 119 other members of the Florida House was a learning experience, she explained. Bell had one of her bills debated on the House floor — a proposal to create a license plate to benefit beekeepers. She said she also proposed bills to allow college students to opt out of jury duty and to provide grants to support young farmers.
Bell said some of the legislative session was like “making sausage.” One of the bills that got debated on the House floor this year involved mandating parental consent for abortion. She said she voted for the bill, even though she didn’t support the eight amendments that were attached to the bill.
“I think that was a 2 o’clocker in the morning — one where we go to the Senate and they kept coming back-and-forth to us (with amendments),” Bell said.
One bill had 48 amendments, she recalled. Thousands of bills were debated and hundreds passed, including $25 million to Hurricane Michael recovery efforts, $686 million for Everglades restoration and more money for education, specifically supporting charter schools.
After opening remarks, Bell took questions from those in attendance. She said her most difficult vote was against putting term limits on local school board members. Bell said she favored term limits but thought it best that those decisions be made at the local level.
On Amendment Four, an amendment to the Florida Constitution making it legal for some convicted felons to get their voting rights restored after completion of sentencing, Bell said she supported a bill that would restore rights only after restitution costs were paid in full.
When asked about Adam Putnam being defeated in the Florida Republican Primary last summer, Bell said she had been looking forward to the possibility of working with Putnam but she has since supported Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Bell’s first vote as a member of the Florida House was in favor of Floridians being able to smoke medical marijuana. She said her daughter was surprised at the vote.
“I didn’t think I would ever vote for that and I did — that was one of his initiatives,” Bell said. “It’s what the people wanted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.