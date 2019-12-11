WINTER HAVEN – Tracy Mercer won a runoff election for Winter Haven City Commission Seat One on Dec. 3, defeating incumbent William Twyford 1,529 votes to 1,259 votes.
Three seats on the city commission were up for election this year. Mayor Pro Tem Nat Birdsong ran unopposed, as did Brian Yates, who ran for the seat vacated by Pete Chichetto.
Mercer, Yates and Birdsong will be sworn into office Jan. 13.
Six candidates ran for Winter Haven City Commission Seat One in the Nov. 5 general election, during which Twyford earned the most votes and Mercer came in second. Twyford did not earn a majority of the vote, though, sending the election to a runoff.
In the runoff election, it appears Mercer was able to consolidate support from some of the other candidates running against Twyford.
“The runoff election results did surprise me a bit,” Mercer said.
At a city commission meeting one night after the runoff election, a dozen or so people congratulated Mercer.
Mercer is currently the Haines City Utilities Director, but she said she has already told City Manager Deric Feacher that she would like to retire soon to focus on her role in Winter Haven for the next few years.
“I may do work for a little until (Feacher) can get somebody in who can take my place,” Mercer said. “That may be soon and that may be months.”
Yates is a loan officer with CenterState Bank, a member of the Winter Haven Rotary Club and a individual who does not mind performing, volunteering as a 2019 Celebrity Lip Sync Battle participant earlier this year at the Ritz Theatre — an event benefiting the Public Education Partnership and Cypress Junction Montessori.
Mercer said her specialty in terms of community leadership is water supply, an issue of dire importance over the next few years as many Polk County municipalities are approaching water use permit maximum withdrawal limits.
Currently, the plan to address that problem is building two desalination plants in Polk County at a cost of around $1 billion. Mercer has experience with the desalination process, at one point being employed by the City of Clearwater, which gets most of their water supply through brackish water wells.
Mercer has also been a longtime volunteer with Keep Winter Haven Clean and Beautiful.
“I plan on working with the community and I plan on asking for input on some of the issues,” Mercer said. “There is a time to listen and a time to make good, sound decisions.”
