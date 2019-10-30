POLK COUNTY — The biggest yard sale around — the annual 39-Mile Scenic Highway Yard Sale — returns this weekend.
The event, in its 11th year, will have seven official locations for garage sale enthusiasts and anyone looking to shop local.
Those official locations include St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, Lake Hamilton Town Hall, United Methodist Church in Dundee, Lake of the Hills Community Clubhouse and Lake Wales History Museum in Lake Wales, The COOP restaurant in Babson Park and East Wall Street in downtown Frostproof.
Money raised during the fundraiser goes to the Ridge Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity, administered by Polk County Transportation Organization staff member whose role includes helping to keep Ridge Scenic Highway designated as a Florida Scenic Highway.
Several volunteer board members help to market the event each year.
The Ridge Scenic Highway extends 38.7-miles along the Lake Wales Ridge, from its intersection with U.S. 27, south of Frostproof, north to its intersection with U.S. 17/92 in Haines City.
According to the State Historic Preservation Office, there are 27 national registered historic places, sites and structures located within a mile of Ridge Scenic Highway.
Ridge Scenic Highway has long been a popular eco-tourist destination for motorcycle enthusiasts, history buffs and those who would rather take back roads.
Charles A. Baker III contributed to this report.
