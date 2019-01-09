LAKE WALES – The Lake Wales Main Street Board of Directors selected the prestigious firm of Dover, Kohl and Partners out of Coral Gables to help redesign the downtown area in July.
Now that the snowbirds are back, the board has selected Thursday, Jan. 24, to introduce the community to Victor Dover, founder of the firm. That night, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the downtown Lake Wales Market Place, is the first Main Street Mixer. The Market Place is located at 20 N. Market St.
“We are excited to tell (residents) what we have been up to and how you can be a part of what's happening downtown,” Lake Wales Main Street Executive Director Karen Thompson said. “This is a great opportunity to catch up with old friends, enjoy appetizers and a cash bar, and hear presentations by the Main Street Board of Directors and our newly selected urban planner.”
Live entertainment will be provided by Hunter Smith and Jay Thompson. Craft beer will be provided by Grove Roots Brewery.
The Lake Wales Main Street board is hoping to raise funds to pay the urban planner to create a plan to bring more foot traffic to the downtown area. The board is seeking Lake Wales area residents to help them raise money and provide creative input and solutions.
Once a plan is in place, the board may seek help from the Lake Wales City Commission and the Lake Wales CRA to fund the implementation of the final plan.
Thompson said this is likely the first of many meetings on how to make the downtown Lake Wales area more active. For more information, email Thompson at kmainstreetlw@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.