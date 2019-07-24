POLK COUNTY - Two Polk County pollution incidents were reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection recently.
Both incidents occured near Mulberry.
On July 16, Mosaic staff reported that 200 gallons of sulfuric acid leaked from a pipeline into the ground at the Mosaic New Wales facility in Mulberry.
"Mosaic worked to recover free product and mitigated localized impact to soil via neutralization," according to the FDEP report.
Two days later, Polk County Utilities staff reported that a sewage lift station on Shepherd Road near Mulberry lost power during a lightning storm and 2,000 gallons of sewage was released into a storm drain that feeds Poley Creek.
Lime was placed at the site to disinfect the contaminated soil. More information may be published as it is received.
