LAKE WALES – The Lake Wales Museum will re-dedicate its railroad caboose as part of its holiday celebration Thursday.
Under renovation for the past three years, the 1928 Seaboard Airline Railroad car will once again be open to the public. There will be live entertainment, food, drinks, trivia and even an appearance by Santa at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
Admission is free, but guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Lake Wales Care Center.
Also new this month at the museum is a special display honoring the heritage and history of Mountain Lake. The historical exhibit highlights the community's preservation, perseverance, and philanthropy related to one of the oldest private golf and estate communities in the country.
The exhibit feature stories, photographs and original documents that highlight the development of Mountain Lake; stories about its founder, Frederick Ruth; the lifestyle of its residents and members/ philanthropic contributions to the community; and the preservation of century old homes and architectural designs.
Artifacts on display are on loan from the Mountain Lake archives, and items from the museum's permanent collection. The exhibit was developed by the museum's curator, Bartholomew Delcamp, and director, Jennifer D'hollander.
