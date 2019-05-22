WINTER HAVEN – A confidential developer has initiated the process of getting city permits to build 472 apartments at an undisclosed downtown location.
Winter Haven Growth Manager Eric Labbe, recently promoted from planning manager when Merle Bishop announced his retirement, told the Winter Haven Community Redevelopment Agency Downtown Advisory Board that the apartments would be built on the same piece of property.
The developer applied for $5,000 per unit tax credits for building in the downtown area. City leaders provide tax incentives to developers to encourage more residential growth in the downtown area.
The paperwork submitted stated the developer would remain confidential for a year unless otherwise disclosed.
On May 13, the advisory board also renewed the tax incentive program for another three years.
Advisory board member Jessie Skubna asked the board whether CRA dollars could be budgeted to help support outdoor music concerts in Magnolia Park. Labbe said this may be allowed, but asked for time so city staff could review the proposal. Skubna said JJ Grey and MoFro will be playing Saturday, September 7 and Badfish September 8.
Advisory board member Tinia Clark submitted a proposed application for a Winter Haven water tower project. A few months ago, the board discussed the possibility of turning the downtown water tower into a giant, red wind-up toy. Clarke said she has been talking about other options for the tower, including projecting images on to it.
City staff and the city attorney will need to review the document before the proposal could move forward.
