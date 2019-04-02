Part of a $17.5 million reconstruction project was unveiled at Bartow High School March 20, with a ribbon-cutting for the Academy of Architecture, Construction and Engineering — also known as ACE.
The new facility is part of a project at Bartow High that broke ground in May 2018.
The ACE building is finished, but still under construction and scheduled to open in time for the new school year is a two-story building and culinary arts facility. The project is being paid for by the half-cent sales tax county voters approved in 2003 and renewed in last year’s election.
While the classroom for ACE has been open for a few weeks, Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting further marks a change the school system has been doing for years — getting students more prepared for life after high school.
“It is so important to us to help (students) be successful in life and we’re making a clear pathway to make that a lot easier,” Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd told the crowd of about 50 people in attendance. “When I was in high school, we didn’t have those opportunities.”
ACE instructor Jimmy Giles was nothing but smiles at the ceremony. The facility he will preside over has state-of-the-art machines and the room is much lighter than the program’s previous classroom.
“Oh there is a lot of good light,” Giles said walking through the classroom. “And now we can do some outdoor construction. We couldn’t do that before. Next year we’ll make a tiny house.”
Giles, who leads one of three construction academies in Polk County, said this will add more depth as they can learn electrical work.
Unveiled at the ribbon cutting was a logo students made for the building as well as cutting boards with the ACE drawing on them.
“(Dixie Signs) gave us insight and we brought it back to class,” Giles said of the sign. “We got it on the third try. We had to get it right — it’s going on the front of the building.”
With professional companies helping academies throughout the county, the program gives students a place to seek future employment, readying those students who choose not to continue their education after high school.
Mike Hickman, owner of Hickman Homes, said he got into the construction because of a high school class he took, where he learned it was something he could pursue.
“This can give kids (an idea of) what they want to do in life. It was a big reason I got into the building business,” Hickman said.
The academies also have an advantage, Byrd said, of keeping students in Polk County after graduation.
“That’s a big deal. Every student is not going to college,” Byrd said. “These people can go into the community and learn skills in high school. We have 180 days to capture them, then they can go onto the next phase — (local) employment in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.