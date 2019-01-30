POLK COUNTY – In December, the Polk County School Board voted to apply for a FEMA grant to benefit students who became homeless during the 2017 hurricane season. Recently, the $290K FEMA grant was received by school staff.
Polk County Schools Senior Coordinator of Special Projects and homeless student liason Dee Dee Wright said that more than 4,700 students identified as homeless last year, many from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. There are currently around 2,400 total students enrolled in Polk County who identify as homeless.
Wright said 1,195 students identified as being homeless last year as a direct result of a hurricane — 637 of whom are still homeless from the hurricane and enrolled in a public school in Polk County.
Homeless students tend to fall behind academically, Wright said. The funds could be used for tutoring or transportation to keep them enrolled at their school of origin. The money could also be spent on other things, such as medical needs.
In terms of what caused the student to become homeless, staff said there has been “nothing like Maria.”
Hurricane Maria severely damaged Puerto Rico and its infrastructure. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, whose district includes Winter Haven and other parts of Polk, lobbied FEMA extensively for more hurricane-related funding last year.
Chair laments lack of funds for salary increases
Polk County School Board Chair Lynn Wilson apologized in advance for getting “on my soapbox” during an agenda review meeting Jan. 22.
Wilson said when he was first elected to office, Polk County Public Schools were $200 million in debt and that, in the years since that, debt has decreased to $160 million.
Wilson said that with less debt and some refinancing of the remaining amount with better rates, he thought that with the amount saved more money would be available for increases in the salaries of Polk teachers. Unfortunately for Polk teachers, though, it does not appear a raise is in the cards for the near future.
“My heart goes out to our teachers and we desperately need to find a way to compensate them better but I do have some concerns about the fund balance,” Wilson said. “I guess (the debt reduction is) a little lower than I expected.”
The chairman said the problem was that local city commissions and Polk County Board of County Commissioners keep “rolling back millage rates,” suggesting that they are not funded adequately.
