Winter Haven, FL (33881)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 95F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.