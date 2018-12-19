WINTER HAVEN – Christmas lights have recently been installed downtown and soon you may also be able to play or hear Christmas carols while enjoying your favorite restaurant or shop.

On the nights of Dec. 8 and 9, staff with Winter Haven developer Six/Ten, installed 2,600 Christmas lights above Central Avenue, between Third and Fourth Street NW, using aircraft cable and second story anchors on buildings they own.

“We have had significant feedback asking them to stay up,” Six/Ten Partner Joe Bogdahn said.

At noon Friday, Dec. 21, other local leaders will be placing a public piano downtown in front of Potthast Studios.

Once placed, anybody will be able to sit down and crank out a tune.

Winter Haven Cultural Arts Advisory Committee Chair and decades-long civic leader Judy Cleaves said she came up with the idea after seeing public pianos set up around Sarasota.

Playing in the season Judy Cleaves, Kurtis Flanders and Carol Hughes are volunteering their time to install a public piano downtown Friday, Dec. 21 at noon.

According to multiple media stories, the Sarasota Arts and Culture Alliance program set up six public pianos in 2014, which were very popular and used frequently. Cleaves said since 2014 she has talked to her friends about doing this in Winter Haven, but it wasn’t until Cleaves met Winter Haven resident Kurtis Flanders that the plan was put into action.

Flanders, who is also a member of the Winter Haven Cultural Arts Advisory Committee, convinced a friend to donate a piano to the cause.

“Kurtis called and said he had a piano and wanted to know where to store it,” Cleaves said.

Cleaves offered up her garage but Flanders, who is also a volunteer with the Arts Ensemble Foundation, said he had somebody in mind to paint the piano, and thought it best to store the piano at Outer Space Gallery.

Gallery director Jane Waters agreed to donate space, paint and sealant for the piano. While dragging it into the gallery, one of the piano legs got damaged, and staff with AJ’s Fabrication donated time to weld the leg back together.

When Cleaves asked Potthast Studios owner Mike Potthast if he would be willing to showcase the piano in front of his business, Potthast said he was happy to help.

“I think it will be a nice way to enhance the downtown area,” Potthast said. “Hopefully many people will enjoy it.”

The piano is getting a unique paint job and sealant. A cover may help keep the weather at bay when not in use.

Flanders selected Lakeland artist Carol Hughes to paint the piano because he respected her work. Hughes also volunteers her time teaching veterans how to paint through the Arts Ensemble Foundation Arts4Vets program.

Hughes, who was an insurance agent up until a few years ago when she retired to focus on her health, has a gallery showing Jan. 11 at Outer Space Gallery.

“It was a type-A job and I had a type-B heart,” Hughes said.

With the city Christmas tree up in Central Park and the newly installed LED lights in South Central Park, Santa is sure going to be happy flying over Winter Haven this year.