WINTER HAVEN – Ashton Land Development staff are almost done getting permits to build more than 250,000 square feet of commercial space and around 1,600 housing units on property roughly surrounding the Carlton Arms apartment complex.
Much — perhaps most — of the land is wetlands. There are spots on the land with higher elevation where structures surrounded by wetlands may be built.
There has been no opposition from residents to date, no public comments by city commissioners and no objections by state regulators. The Winter Haven Planning Commission unanimously approved tentative plans back in August.
Peace Creek, a water body that connects the north Chain of Lakes to the Peace River runs directly through the property. Much of the land is described as muck in city documents. Wetlands in Polk County recharge the aquifer, the water source for six state rivers.
The tentative development appears to add two more developments to existing Lake Ashton assets. One would have an entrance just east of Carlton Arms and south of Cypress Gardens Boulevard and the other would be west of Eagle Ridge Mall and north of Thompson Nursery Road.
Before anything is built, more specific plans must be submitted to determine if the roads, schools and utilities have enough capacity to handle such growth.
The topic was on the “consent agenda” by the city commission for its Dec. 10 meeting, meaning it was not scheduled for discussion, just a vote.
