Another year gone by, another strong showing for Lake Wales’ resident Claudette Braswell at both the Polk Senior Games and the Florida Senior Games.
Braswell, 82, cleaned up at the Polk Senior Games early in 2018, placing first in her age group (80-84) in 20 different events and winning “Outstanding Competitor.” Braswell, followed that up in December at the Florida Senior Games by winning seven total medals — including five gold medals in events including basketball free throws, horseshoes and the bag toss.
It was nothing new for Braswell, who has been kicking butt at the events for years now. For her, being both competitive and fit are essential pursuits.
“I’ve had this desire all my life,” Braswell said. “I feel better mentally, physically and emotionally — it’s a spiritual thing for me, too.”
Not only did Braswell’s achievements earn her some hardware, but through Humana’s Game Changer program her achievements also netted more than $6,000 worth of donations for the Lake Wales Care Center.
There is no slowing Claudette, either. Braswell has two more years of competition in her current age category, after which she says she looks forward to being the “new kid on the block” in the 85-89 category.
She credits her husband, Jim Braswell, for his support over the years in encouraging her pursuits. The Lake Wales senior is humble, saying that while winning is fun, the glory is not hers, alone.
“I hold on to that for a moment, and then I give it to the Lord,” Braswell said.
Polk Senior Games upcoming
Senior athletes from throughout Polk County are encouraged to try their hand in any of several events at the 2019 Polk Senior Games.
Registration is now open for the games, which begin Feb. 23 and run through March 11.
More information about this year’s games, including a list of the different competitions and a tentative schedule of events, can be found online at polkseniorgames.org.
Questions can be directed via email to polkseniorgames50@gmail.com or by phone to (863) 533-0055.
