Born in 1928, Ms. Evelyn Geneve Piper (nee Campbell), age 91, of Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, passed away peacefully in Winter Haven on September 20, 2019.
Evelyn, or “Ginny” as she was affectionately known, was born on June 2, 1928, in Fort Valley, Georgia, to a family of successful peach farmers. She spent the majority of her upbringing in the South surrounded by acres of a working farm, animals and her three sisters. As a young woman, she attended both Chevy Chase Junior College and Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia. She was visiting family on holiday in Grosse Pointe, MI, when she met World War II veteran (Navy), Louis William Piper. The couple settled in Grosse Pointe and raised two children, Louis “Will” and Julie. While Louis worked for many years as an automobile designer for General Motors (GM), Ginny volunteered as a member of the Junior League and was an active member of Grosse Pointe Memorial Church. With an eye for numbers, she also worked as a bookkeeper for a number of years.
Ginny and Louis spent more than 40 years in Grosse Pointe before relocating to Winter Haven, Florida, for the sunshine. Ginny was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her two grandchildren, who loved spending time at the Winter Haven house. Ginny was known for her sassy sense of humor, her love for Division 1 football — as long as it was a Southern team —her loyalty to Coca-Cola and her desire to drive only GM vehicles, particularly Buicks.
Ginny was the beloved wife of the late Louis William Piper, devoted mother of Will Piper and his wife Kathryn, and the late Julie Piper Sauget. She was the loving “Granny P” to both Holly Geneve and Jeffrey Campbell. Ginny also leaves behind her sister, Jan Buracker, and several nieces and nephews. A true Southern belle until the end, she will be missed dearly.
Family and friends will gather at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, MI, at a date and time later to be announced for a memorial service and reception. There, she will join her husband and daughter for eternity. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations made to the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation in honor of Ginny and Julie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.