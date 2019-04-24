James “Jim” Ward, age 69, of Spring Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019.
He passed to the heavens at his daughters home in Spring Hill TN surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born in Columbus, KS, November 13, 1949, to the late Jim and Wanda Howerton Ward. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Glenda, Glenda’s parents, Dale and Mary Westervelt, sister Judy Tedlock, and brothers-in-law Danny Tedlock, Raymond, Ray and Keith Westervelt and Donny Armstrong.
He is survived by his Andrea Ford and her husband Eric; grandsons Gavin, Carson and Kiston, all of Spring Hill, TN; granddaughter Fahlan Ford, Houston, TX; son, Paul Ward; granddaughter, Ella and grandson, Emmett of Benton, KY; sisters, Patty Blair, Oswego, KS; Paula Langerot, Kathi Langerot, Marla Tanner, all of Columbus, KS; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1967, and attended Pittsburg State University. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1967 to 1973.
Jim spent his entire adult life in the newspaper business, beginning his career as advertising director and going on to serve as publisher of newspapers in many communities in the midwest and south. He retired from the Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg, TN in 2016. Jim was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce in the communities where he resided. He was a member of the Kansas Press Association, Masonic Lodge in Fort Scott, KS and the Blue Lodge in Pittsburg, KS. A man of strong faith, he attended Grace Chapel in Franklin, TN.
Jim and his wife Glenda, known as Papa and Boo, enjoyed their 48 years together; whether attending their grandsons’ sporting events, visiting their youngest grandchildren, Ella and Emmett, or just enjoying their flower garden, they were inseperable. Jim was an avid photographer and, after Glenda’s passing, had taken up painting.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 28th at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Rd. Franklin, TN. Visitation will begin at 2:30 with service at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill- memorial.com
