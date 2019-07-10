Michael T. Coon, age 53, passed away suddenly Friday, July 5, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lord Hospital in Camden, NJ. Born January 21, 1966 in Winter Haven, Michael was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven. A graduate of Winter Haven High School, Class of 1984, he was a member of Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church of Winter Haven and graduate of Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science, a member of the Winter Haven Sertoma Club, Board of Ducks Unlimited, Eagle Scout, Troop #123, Winter Haven, Florida Funeral Directors Association & Winter Haven Sportsman Club. Michael was a Funeral Director with Crisp-Coon Funeral Home of Winter Haven with his father and brother for many years. He was preceded in death by his father: Charles E. Coon, a brother Charles "Chuck" E. Coon, Jr. He was survived by his mother: Carolyn Turner Coon, Winter Haven; two nephews: Steven & Chase Coon, Winter Haven; Uncle: David & Darla Townsend of Fort Meade; Aunts: Joy Ann Caruso & Peggy Sue Campbell both of Winter Haven. Companion: Lorie Lacey of Winter Haven. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. at Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church, 700 N. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M. at the Church. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Winter Haven. Memorials may be made to: Florida Baptist Childrens Home, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland 33802. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.
In Memoriam
