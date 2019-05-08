Sharon Battista Lewis, 72, of Winter Haven, Florida, loving mother to Debora McNeal of Winter Haven and Wendy Kelly of Sevierville, Tennessee, died April 26, 2019. She was born July 8, 1946. 

Services at Lake Wales Alliance Church - 325 N. Buck Moore Road, Lake Wales, Florida 33898 - 3 p.m. on May 12, 2019

