Sharon Battista Lewis, 72, of Winter Haven, Florida, loving mother to Debora McNeal of Winter Haven and Wendy Kelly of Sevierville, Tennessee, died April 26, 2019. She was born July 8, 1946.
Services at Lake Wales Alliance Church - 325 N. Buck Moore Road, Lake Wales, Florida 33898 - 3 p.m. on May 12, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.