Sharon Sullivan Ware of Miami, Florida (formerly from Philippi, WV and Bartow , FL) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She leaves behind a son, three step children (which she loved as her own), four grand children, one great grand child, two sisters, a brother, and extended family and friends. Sharon was raised in Bartow and attended Florida Southern College. She worked as a Flight Attendant with Eastern Airlines, then in the medical field in Miami, FL and Hollywood, CA. After moving to West Virginia, she worked in her husband’s (James H. Ware) law office. She then moved back to Miami to be near family. There will be no formal service. She was blessed in so many ways and she will be missed. If you would like to make a tribute gift in her memory, contact the Alzheimers Association.
In Memoriam
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.