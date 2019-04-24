Vernon H. Amidon passed away on April 16, 2019.
He was born in Syracuse, on June 6, 1931 to Doris and Howard Amidon, of Marcellus, graduating from high school in 1949. Vern entered the building trades until 1952 when he was called to serve his country in Germany during the Korean War, as part of the U.S. Army’s 2nd Armored Division “Hell on Wheels” where he received the “National Defense Service Medal of Honor.”
Upon his return in 1954 he resumed his career in the building trades, later forming the “Amidon Construction Co.” and creating the Manor Heights Development in Skaneateles in 1964. During this time he became a rep with Barden Homes and Bennett Homes. After many successful years in the construction business, Vern then worked for the “Farmer’s Home Administration” of Auburn, N.Y., manager of the Agway Truss Manufacturing Plant in Geneva, N.Y., and then as manager of Loose Lumber Co. of Myers Town, Pa. Retiring to Sennett, N.Y., and Cayuga, N.Y., before moving to Winter Haven, Fla. in 2003.
Vern enjoyed golf, woodworking, welding, and flying. He received his private pilot’s license in 1964 and enjoyed flying his Cessna 172. He was a Charter member of the Camillus Elks Club, a member of the American Legion, and a life member of the VFW of Winter Haven, Fla.
Vern is survived by his wife, Janet (Koller) Amidon, of Winter Haven, Fla.; his four children, Deborah (Anthony) Iacobelli, of Winter Haven, Fla., Sharon (Kenny) Rogers, of Winter Haven, Fla., Dale (Patricia) Amidon, of Auburn, N.Y., and Randy Amidon, of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Nelda Amidon, of Winter Haven, Fla. There are eight grandchildren, Michael Amidon, of Richmond, Va., Nick Amidon, of Liverpool, N.Y., Tami Allen, of Hastings, N.Y., Michael Sorendo, of Skaneateles, N.Y., Sheri O’Donnell, of Elbridge, N.Y., Jennifer Amidon, of Lyons, N.Y., Joshua Amidon, of Auburn, N.Y., and predeceased by Keith Amidon; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Bernie Amidon, of Skaneateles.
Private services are for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vern Amidon’s name to the American Legion Post 239, Jordan Road, Skaneateles, NY 13152.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.