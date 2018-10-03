POLK COUNTY – Southwest Florida Water Management District Hydrolic Data Manager Granville Kinsman discussed weather predictions at the SWFWMD Governing Board meeting Sept. 25 in Tampa.
Record heat will continue through October, Kinsman said. Last rain season was much wetter than this year but Kinsman said surface and aquifer levels are healthy going into what he called a delayed dry season.
Ridge lakes are at normal ranges and north Polk lakes are above normal. The Peace River is above normal at Arcadia.
Kinsman said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that El Nino conditions will keep rain falling above normal through spring 2019.
SWFWMD Executive Director Brian Armstrong told the governing board that he is hoping to convince the Polk Regional Water Cooperative Board will place recent litigation against SWFWMD on hold at mediation scheduled Oct. 8. SWFWMD General Counsel Karen West said she may be able to disclose more about the litigation publicly in October.
Members of the PRWC board and multiple municipalities in Polk County have sued SWFWMD over a permit asking to draw water off Peace River, Peace Creek, and the Alafia River. Armstrong said he is working on an option for Polk County to purchase water from Tampa and that this option would be better than pulling water out of rivers in Polk County. Armstrong is asking Polk leaders for more time to work out such a deal.
The SWFWMD board voted on their 2018-19 budget following the public hearing. The new budget places $52.1M toward water supply initiatives, $36.2M for flood protection, $5.3M toward water quality and $2.6M toward springs restoration efforts. The adopted millage rate of .2955 mills is 5.6 percent lower than this past year according to a SWFWMD press release.
