The Herald, a Winter Haven weekly newspaper, ceased publication some years ago. Published by George and Josephine Burr, the paper often chronicled events from Winter Haven's early history. Here are a few excerpts from May 27, 1955.
First fences: Population vs. pigs
How large a population would you guess Winter Haven had in 1913?
There was no official state or government census that year, but the town had 1,013 people. It was noted that either the state or county had a peculiar law on the books that said a community could not legislate against cattle or hogs, etc., roaming the streets and highways at will unless said community had a bona fide population of 1,000 or more. City residents were working to create a more progressive image and livestock running loose wasn't a part of that plan. The census, and the resulting 13 resident surplus, provided the solution.
First cars: No need for a parking garage in 1912
How many present-day Havenites have seen or heard of a K.R.I.T. automobile? If you had lived here in 1912 or 1913, you would have seen a number of them. In 1912, the town had about 20 cars and at least five were "Krits." They were among the more than 2,300 different makes of motorcars that were a part of America's early automotive industry. They looked like other vehicles of the day, such as Oldsmobile and Hupp, but they were reported to be particularly good in negotiating Florida's sand roads.
First child, school, teacher
Early accounts of Winter Haven mention the birth of the first child born, named Paul W. Baily. Born in 1885, Mr. Baily went on to a successful career in real estate and citrus. His older sister Lillian was one of seven children to attend the town's first public school when it opened in 1887. Miss Bessie Walker was the teacher.
First chamber president, first Banker's Cup Award
The late John F. May had been president of the Florida Orange Festival for many of its early years. He also served as president of the Winter Haven Chamber upon its official transition from a Board of Trade (founded 1910) to a Chamber in 1923. Mr. May was termed a veritable "one man Chamber of Commerce" and one of the most indefatigable civic workers any city ever had. He was awarded the first Banker's Cup Award in 1924 and subsequently won it two more times which, at the time, permitted him to retain the trophy. The Banker's Cup is Winter Haven's oldest recognition for accomplishment and community service. That first Banker’s Cup is on display in the Museum of Winter Haven History.
First brick building
Winter Haven's first brick building was the Plaza Hotel, built in 1908, followed by the Snell Bank Building (now Times Square), in 1911, and then the Christian Church in 1912. Only the Snell building remains in 2019.
First mass transit: Peggy
Early in the last century, residents traveled between Bartow, Winter Haven and Chubb (Lake Alfred) on a wood-burning locomotive affectionately called "Peggy." It is said that young couples would dress and travel to Chubb on Sunday afternoons for excitement.
—
The Museum of Winter Haven History is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. An exhibit tour is offered at 10 a.m. Group tours are available for four or more people by appointment. The museum, located at 660 Pope Ave. and Lake Howard Dr., is free and open to the public. Come explore. For further information contact Bob Gernert, 863-206-6855 or bobgernert@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.