POLK COUNTY – Every day, 60,000 vehicles travel along U.S. Highway 27 between the Polk and Lake county line and State Road 60 in Lake Wales.
Many resident complained about traffic along the corridor at a recent public hearing on the matter.
Hearing those complaints, Florida Department of Transportation staff are conducting the Northeast Polk Highway 27 Mobility Study to try to ease the transportation issues. FDOT staff hope to do this by defining a multi-modal program of projects and strategies to improve the safety, mobility and quality of life on and around the U.S. 27 Corridor.
“We know that, in a nutshell, transportation can make a positive or negative impact on the quality of life on any given corridor,” said Brian Rick, Communications Specialist for Florida Department of Transportation. “This study will determine where we go from here to maintain quality of life.”
The study will additionally focus on the intersections of U.S. 27 and U.S. 17, U.S. 92, State Road 540, State Road 542 and State Road 544.
The study, which began last summer, includes numerous parts, in addition to the survey, and will last two to three more years. However, the survey will close soon.
“We want to encourage maximum participation,” Rick said. “Completing the survey is the most important thing anyone can do to help the process.”
The survey, located at http://swflroads.com/us27/mobilitystudy/, asks those responding to rank their priorities in a transportation system. Some of the choices are local access, transit, safety and alternative routes.
Next, solutions are listed for the selected priorities and takers are asked to rank the strategies of those priorities. Finally, a map is shown and takers may mark problem areas on Hwy. 27 and be specific about the actual problem.
The entire survey takes between 10 and 30 minutes.
