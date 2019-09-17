WINTER HAVEN – Two people were shot, one of whom later died, on September 11 in an apparent rivalry between music promoters.
Winter Haven resident Cody Hunt, also known as DJ CP Montana, was fatally shot in the neck. A witness alleged that an up-and-coming music promoter named Debonaire McIntosh was the shooter. The witness told Winter Haven Police officers that around two weeks ago, Hunt insulted McIntosh's work and that McIntosh subsequently, while communicating through social media, threatened to shoot Hunt.
Police came upon Hunt while initially responding to shots fired in the Florence Villa neighborhood of Winter Haven, somewhat close to the post office. Responding officers found Winter Haven resident Rory Copeland had been shot multiple times with wounds that were not life-threatening.
While investigating that incident, officers heard additional gunfire and saw Hunt running with blood spurting from his neck.
Officers saw McIntosh fleeing on foot and later arrested him near the Winter Haven Rec Center. Police found what they believe to be the murder weapon and McIntosh eventually admitted to the crime, according to his arrest affidavit.
Police say it is unknown at this point if the shooting of Rory Copeland is connected to the murder of Hunt. Copeland also appears to be a music promoter based on his social media accounts.
McIntosh allegedly told officers that he was 15 feet away from Hunt at the time he opened fire.
“Are we gonna fight it out or shoot it out,” McIntosh reportedly said before killing Hunt.
Police say Hunt was unarmed and had his hands in his pockets at the time he was shot. Police tried to render medical aid to Hunt, but were unsuccessful.
McIntosh was determined to not be eligible for bond. Arraignment is Oct. 15.
