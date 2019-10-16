LAKE WALES – PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke of Clermont will be among eight of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season’s top eight money earners who will compete in the second annual PBA Clash, which will be taped by FOX Sports Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. from the Kegel Training Center in Lake Wales.
The preview to the PBA Tour’s second season on FOX will air Sunday, Nov. 3. Air times will vary depending on market, so fans should be sure to check their local listings.
The event is returning to the Lake Wales facility after taping an event there this past December.
Jerry Schneider, a media representative for the PBA who was on hand for the taping event in 2018, said it was a rousing success.
“[The Kegel Training Center is] an excellent place to hold a competition,” Schneider said. “You couldn’t ask for much more than they provided for that event.”
Regarded as one of the most technically-advanced facilities in the nation, the Kegel Training Facility is home to the Webber University bowling team and also serves as a place where bowlers of all skill levels can go to train.
“We’re a bowling training facility — we teach people how to bowl,” explained Brent Sims, the training center’s coordinator.
The 1994 and 2000 PBA Player of the Year, Duke is also one of a handful of players who competes on both the PBA Tour as well as the PBA50 Tour for players 50 and over. He owns five titles on PBA’s “senior” tour.
In addition to Duke, the top eight in earnings determined after the FloBowling PBA ATX Invite in August who will compete in the “all-star” eliminator event are Jason Belmonte, Jakob Butturff, Bill O’Neill, Kris Prather, EJ Tackett, Anthony Simonsen and Sean Rash.
A limited number of general admission and VIP tickets are still on sale for the taping at the Kegel Training Center. To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pba-clash-tickets-68818707607.
Got a news tip or story idea? Contact us at polknews@d-r.media.
