An attempted armed robbery has left one victim recovering from a gunshot wound and authorities from the Polk County Sheriff's Office seeking the public's help in finding those responsible.
According to a PCSO statement, detectives are seeking three men for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, authorities say, taking place one block west of Lake Howard and east of Lake Deer, in the unincorporated area near Winter Haven.
Officials say the men shot the victim in the victim's backyard and that the victim is expected to recover.
According to the statement, the three suspects are black males. The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video depicting two of the suspects and some still images.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact PCSO Detective Hewett at 863-662-9635.
Those who would prefer to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visiting the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip."
This with information may be eligible for a cash reward if provided information leads to an arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.