The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified men and women in various locations in Polk County who desire to work as substitute crossing guards in the Bartow area.
The substitute should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.
Anyone interested in applying for a position should contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (863) 534-7300, extension 108.
School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. This vital program provides adult crossing guards at selected hazardous school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school.
