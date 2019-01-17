WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven Public Education Partnership Center, an after-school program in the Florence Villa neighborhood, looks much more colorful after a group of kids teamed up with some talented artists Jan. 10.
The PEP Center is staffed with volunteers whose goal is, in part, to improve the quality of education in Winter Haven.
As school buses drop kids off, first they line up for a healthy snack and normally next comes homework. But this past Thursday, they got a special surprise.
“I am going to be an artist today,” said eight-year-old Amirah of Garden Grove Elementary after getting off her bus. “I've been practicing.”
PEP volunteer Kurtis Flanders helped organize the special day, bringing seven festival artists from around the state to teach some of the kids how to paint. Together they painted around 10 doors which, when finished, were to be used as space dividers inside the facility.
Drake Arnold of Ocala painted a Finding Nemo-themed door. His girlfriend Rae Grand of Sarasota painted an elaborate happy door. Artist AJ Green traveled from Naples. Polk State College student Tyreke Harris taught the kids as did Auburndale resident Brieonna Gilles. Artists Amber Jairl and Josh Guilmette also helped.
10 year-old Keyalice of Garden Grove Elementary said she just wanted to see her name in the newspaper.
“When we first set up, people in the community told us not to set up and leave a couple years later,” center director Audrey Nettlow said.
Open since March 2014, the elementary-aged kids seem to enjoy the place. Board members Doug Lockwood and Nat West said Title I funding is always a challenge but they have a plan to keep the center thriving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.