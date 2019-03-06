LAKE WALES — The spirit of New Orleans descended upon Lake Wailes Park this past weekend, as the annual Lake Wales Mardi Gras celebration brought families near and far out to enjoy the festivities.
The two-day event included a parade, food and drinks, costumes and more — but most importantly friends and family having fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.